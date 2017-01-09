Israeli Soldier Killed in Jerusalem Truck Attack Was US Citizen

One of the four Israeli soldiers killed this weekend when a Palestinian man rammed a truck into a crowd was a U.S. citizen, officials say.

Erez Orbach, 20, also had Israeli citizenship, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Embassy in Israel told ABC News.

The other three soldiers have been identified as Yael Yekutiel, 20, Shir Hajaj, 22, and Shira Tzur, 20.

They were getting off a bus during a sightseeing tour Sunday when the truck hopped the curb and crashed into them, killing all four. Seventeen other people were injured.

MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images

The 28-year-old Palestinian attacker, Fadi Qunbar, was shot dead at the scene, officials said.

Israeli police today increased security in Arab neighborhoods in East Jerusalem, particularly in the neighborhood where the alleged attacker lived.

The slain soldiers were expected to be laid to rest today.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.