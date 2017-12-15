A Palestinian wearing what appeared to be a suicide belt stabbed an Israeli Border Police officer today before being shot and seriously wounded, Israeli police said.

The incident followed protests across Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank today, more than a week after President Donald Trump's announcement recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and days before his vice president visits the region.

The officer sustained moderate injuries and the Israeli police have tweeted a picture of the knife. The stabbing occurred between the settlement of Beit El and the West Bank Palestinian city of Ramallah.

Border police officer stabbed moderately by Palestinian terrorist during riots near Ramallah. Terrorist shot. Officer in moderate condition. pic.twitter.com/80vmrodTRK — Micky Rosenfeld (@MickyRosenfeld) December 15, 2017

More than 200 Palestinians have been injured across Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Two Palestinians have also been shot dead by Israeli forces in Gaza, the Gaza Health Ministry said. Another was killed in a Palestinian village near Jerusalem, called Anata.

For the second Friday in a row, Palestinians briefly clashed with Israeli border police in the narrow, walled streets of Jerusalem's Old City, and in Bethlehem and Ramallah.

In Jerusalem, after Friday prayers, worshippers chanted "Jerusalem will always be an Arab city," as they left al Haram al Sharif, or the Temple Mount, after praying at al Aqsa Mosque. There were no age restrictions for Friday prayers, Israeli Police Superintendent Micky Rosenfeld said.

Vice President Mike Pence was expected to be in the region early next week, but his visit has been delayed until Wednesday because of the U.S. Senate tax bill vote, according to his office. He will now fly to Egypt Tuesday to meet with President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, before landing in Tel Aviv Wednesday and visiting the Western Wall in Jerusalem Wednesday evening.

He's expected to speak to the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, on Thursday and dine with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He's not expected to meet with any Palestinian leaders, according to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' office.

Mussa Qawasma/Reuters

Jerusalem has been fairly quiet this week with intermittent flare-ups but no major protests. Israeli police violently broke up a small sit-in outside of Damascus Gate Thursday night.

The entrance to the Muslim Quarter, on the seam between West Jerusalem and occupied East Jerusalem, continues to be a flashpoint more than a week after Trump's announcement.

Exiting the Old City around 6 p.m. Thursday, Palestinians gathered in the amphitheater outside of the Old City gate. Israeli police and border police charged the area, attempting to break up the crowd.

Any many #Palestinians were arrested and injured and #Israeli security forces close the damascuss gate and brought more reinforcement with horses and special forces #Jerusalem #Trump (video 6) pic.twitter.com/mqE3ZpaJi7 — Nasser Atta (@nasseratta5) December 15, 2017

Fistfights broke out, and protesters were dragged away one by one.

Then the whole of Damascus gate turned into a boxing ring between #Palestinians and Israeli security forces.#Jerusalem #Trump (video 5) pic.twitter.com/78MTCzUe7G — Nasser Atta (@nasseratta5) December 15, 2017

Videos shot by ABC News show Israeli police pushing and shoving Palestinians in the crowd.

Then it turned into a fight between the #Palestinian women and the #Israeli policewomen in front of the old city at #Damascuss gate , the Pal women was arrested. #Jerusalem #Trump (video3) pic.twitter.com/kN4KaE3iMm — Nasser Atta (@nasseratta5) December 15, 2017

What really happened in #Jerusalem old city Damascus gate last night? there #Palestinian set in, it was small&peaceful, then Israeli security forces decided to break the set in and they start using force to do so, the moment the Israeli security stormed the set in(video1) #Trump pic.twitter.com/TrvlKTEprR — Nasser Atta (@nasseratta5) December 15, 2017

Israeli police security measures are in place today in and around the old city of Jerusalem, Rosenfeld, the police superintendent, tweeted today.

If incidents occur, he added, police will respond.