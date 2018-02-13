Kim Jong-un impersonator in Seoul enjoys limelight

Thursday night in Itaewon, the hippest district in Seoul, the leader of the communist state to the north begins his march.

But take a closer look. It's not actually Kim Jong-un. Instead, it's a cheerful South Korean impersonator.

An English instructor during the day, Dragon Kim ventures out at night to some of the most crowded streets of Seoul dressed as the supreme leader.

He boasts dance moves and mimics the motions of the real Kim Jong-un. People stare at him first in awe and then out of curiosity. When they figure out he's an imitator, they laugh and ask to take a selfie together.

Kim began this one-man show for Halloween in 2014, when he first showed up as Kim Jong-un and attracted attention from social media. He has been hanging out in his hermit-leader costume ever since. Some people recognize him as "Itaewon Kim Jong-un," and he cherishes the attention.

"Not only just people are happy about what I'm doing," Kim told ABC News, "but I'm also happy because it is really fun to see how people react."

Kim says he has a lot in common with Kim Jong-un -- not only their looks but a taste for American food and a passion for basketball. He dreams that one day the two men will be able to play basketball together.