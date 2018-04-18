South Korean authorities have formally requested a travel ban on the youngest daughter of Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho after she allegedly threw a drink at someone during an office meeting.

Cho Hyun-min, a senior vice president at the airline also known as Emily Cho, is accused of yelling at and throwing a cup of plum juice at an advertising firm manager last month. She told reporters at the airport on Sunday that she merely "pushed" a cup and didn't throw it at anyone's face.

Seoul’s Gangseo Police Station is investigating the criminal case and requested Cho's travel ban from the justice ministry on Tuesday.

Korean Air has suspended the 35-year-old graduate of the University of Southern California, who apologized to all Korean Air employees in an email and posted another apology via social media that read, in part, "It is my big fault for not controlling my own emotions."

Yonhap News via Newscom

Cho's older sister, Cho Hyun-ah, also known as Heather, served a jail sentence after a 2014 incident in which she threw a tantrum and demanded the plane she was on return to its gate at New York's JFK airport because of the way she was served a bag of nuts in first class.

The Korea Customs Service is also looking into accusations that Cho family members have ordered staff to bring in luxury goods without paying customs duties.

Korean Air did not immediately respond to a request for additional comments.