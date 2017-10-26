Lavish funeral ceremony held for the beloved Thai king

Oct 26, 2017, 12:07 PM ET
PHOTO: People gather for the royal cremation ceremony outside the Royal Crematorium at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Oct. 26, 2017. Rungroj Yongrit/EPA
People gather for the royal cremation ceremony outside the Royal Crematorium at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Oct. 26, 2017.

Thousands of tearful citizens in Thailand were clad in black as they lined the streets and viewing areas for the late king's funeral rituals.

PHOTO: Mourners fill the streets as they wait for the funeral procession of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej to take place in Bangkok, Oct. 26, 2017. Ye Aung ThuAFP/Getty Images
Mourners fill the streets as they wait for the funeral procession of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej to take place in Bangkok, Oct. 26, 2017.

The beloved monarch, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, died on Oct. 13, 2016 after ruling the country for seven decades. He was 88.

Following a year of mourning, the country held its final tribute in an elaborate five-day cremation ceremony.

PHOTO: A mourner holds an image of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej as she waits for his funeral procession to take place in Bangkok, Oct. 26, 2017.Ye Aung Thu/AFP/Getty Images
A mourner holds an image of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej as she waits for his funeral procession to take place in Bangkok, Oct. 26, 2017.

Businesses were closed and many usually-congested streets were empty. TV stations carried the events live and billboards featured messages honoring the late king.

Dignitaries and royalty arrived from far and wide, including Defense Secretary Gen. Jim Mattis representing the United States, to attend the ceremonies.

PHOTO: Thai Royal Guards attend the funeral procession for Thailands late King Bhumibol Adulyadej before the Royal Cremation Ceremony in Bangkok, Oct. 26, 2017. Jorge Silva/Reuters
Thai Royal Guards attend the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej before the Royal Cremation Ceremony in Bangkok, Oct. 26, 2017.

Artillery guns were fired, flowers offered and hundreds of soldiers and Royal Guards marched in full, formal attire. The gilded Royal Chariot carried the royal urn from the Grand Palace to the Royal Crematorium in the heart of Bangkok.

PHOTO: The ceremonial urn of Thailands late King Bhumibhol Adulyadej is transported during the funeral procession and royal cremation ceremony in Bangkok, Oct. 26, 2017. Wason Wanichakorn/AP
The ceremonial urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibhol Adulyadej is transported during the funeral procession and royal cremation ceremony in Bangkok, Oct. 26, 2017.

PHOTO: Thai soldiers in dress uniforms march during the funeral procession of the late Thai king Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok, Oct. 26, 2017.Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images
Thai soldiers in dress uniforms march during the funeral procession of the late Thai king Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok, Oct. 26, 2017.

PHOTO: The royal chariot, lower left, is brought into the cremation grounds near the Grand Palace during the funeral procession for the late royal Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Oct. 26, 2017. The Daily News via AFP/Getty Images
The royal chariot, lower left, is brought into the cremation grounds near the Grand Palace during the funeral procession for the late royal Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Oct. 26, 2017.

Comments