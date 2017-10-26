Lavish funeral ceremony held for the beloved Thai king

Thousands of tearful citizens in Thailand were clad in black as they lined the streets and viewing areas for the late king's funeral rituals.

Ye Aung ThuAFP/Getty Images

The beloved monarch, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, died on Oct. 13, 2016 after ruling the country for seven decades. He was 88.

Following a year of mourning, the country held its final tribute in an elaborate five-day cremation ceremony.

Ye Aung Thu/AFP/Getty Images

Businesses were closed and many usually-congested streets were empty. TV stations carried the events live and billboards featured messages honoring the late king.

Dignitaries and royalty arrived from far and wide, including Defense Secretary Gen. Jim Mattis representing the United States, to attend the ceremonies.

Jorge Silva/Reuters

Artillery guns were fired, flowers offered and hundreds of soldiers and Royal Guards marched in full, formal attire. The gilded Royal Chariot carried the royal urn from the Grand Palace to the Royal Crematorium in the heart of Bangkok.

Wason Wanichakorn/AP

Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images