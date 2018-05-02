Masked man armed with knife (not the Hamburglar) steals Monopoly vouchers from McDonald's

London — May 2, 2018, 8:04 AM ET
PHOTO: A CCTV captures a robber who stole a box of promotional Monopoly cards and vouchers from a McDonalds chain, March 23, 2018, in London.PlayMetropolitan Police
A masked man armed with a knife stole a wad of Monopoly vouchers from a McDonald’s restaurant in West London.

Video of the incident, captured March 23 by the chain’s surveillance cameras, shows a hooded man wearing a mask opening a counter barrier to reach behind the cash register and seizing a box on a shelf.

As an employee spots him and reaches toward the man, he threatens the staff with the knife before backing away and running out of the shop, the video shows.

“At 2 p.m. the suspect walked into McDonald's. Waving a knife at staff, he removed the movable counter separating the customers from the kitchen, grabbed a box of promotional Monopoly cards and vouchers and left the restaurant with the box,” London’s Metropolitan Police said after now releasing the video.

The Monopoly vouchers are part of a prize-giving scheme the restaurant is running, where customers can exchange stickers for prizes, such as Mini Cooper cars and cash rewards totaling more than $130,000.

