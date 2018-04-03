North Korean defectors share K-pop songs most popular there

Pop stars from South Korea traveled to the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, over the weekend for a “cultural exchange” between the two nations.

The group of artists included several famous South Korean pop, or K-pop, artists, and they performed before an audience that included North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife.

Choi Soo-Young/Multi-Bits via Getty Images, FILE

A South Korean lawmaker recently surveyed 51 North Korean defectors living in the South about which K-pop songs were popular in Pyongyang.

The most popular song, the survey found, was Ahn Jae-wook’s “Friend.” “The Maze of Love,” by Choi Jin-hee, ranked No. 2.