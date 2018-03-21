Kosovo opposition lawmakers used tear gas to disrupt a parliamentary vote on a border deal Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

Leaders gathered to vote on a border demarcation deal with Montenegro when the tear gas was set off on three times, the AP said.

Greg Delawie, the United States ambassador to Kosovo, denounced the incident saying, “Violence as a political tool has no place in Kosovo.”

Violence as a political tool has no place in #Kosovo. I urge MPs to reconvene and finish the vote today. — Amb. Greg Delawie (@USAmbKosovo) March 21, 2018

The opposition said the deal will give away 20,000 acres of Kosovo’s territory, according to the AP.

It is unclear how the lawmakers were able to bring tear gas into the hall, the AP said.

Lawmakers were able to go through with the vote and approved the border deal, according to the AP.