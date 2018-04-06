Painting is this officer's best weapon to help people

A police chief who spent years fighting terrorism believes that his best weapon to do good is his paintbrush, not his gun.

Osman Orsal/Reuters

Ahmet Sula is a senior police chief, as well as a former deputy head of the terror division, in Turkey. He finds joy in his work in front of a canvas, saying the "universal" nature of art can reach "unimaginable places," according to Reuters.

"If you ask me how do I serve the people the most? I would say through art," Sula said.

Osman Orsal/Reuters

Sula believes that his time as a police officer, experiencing "the cold, rough and bitter side of life," helped develop his skills as a painter.

His paintings, which are mostly abstract and draw influence from Ottoman and contemporary art, have been featured in 21 exhibitions, four of which were held overseas.

Osman Orsal/Reuters

He is currently preparing for his first exhibition in Rome, set to take place in the next few months.