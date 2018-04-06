Painting is this officer's best weapon to help people

A police chief who spent years fighting terrorism believes that his best weapon to do good is his paintbrush, not his gun.
Ahmet Sula is a senior police chief, as well as a former deputy head of the terror division, in Turkey. He finds joy in his work in front of a canvas, saying the "universal" nature of art can reach "unimaginable places," according to Reuters.
"If you ask me how do I serve the people the most? I would say through art," Sula said.
Sula believes that his time as a police officer, experiencing "the cold, rough and bitter side of life," helped develop his skills as a painter.
His paintings, which are mostly abstract and draw influence from Ottoman and contemporary art, have been featured in 21 exhibitions, four of which were held overseas.
He is currently preparing for his first exhibition in Rome, set to take place in the next few months.