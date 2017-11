Pope Francis meets Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Pope Francis traveled to Myanmar’s capital on Tuesday to meet with Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who has come under increasing international criticism over a military crackdown on Rohingya Muslims that the U.N. and U.S. have termed a campaign of “ethnic cleansing.” (Max Rossi/Pool Photo via AP)