FILE - In this Thursday, March 27, 2014 file photo, U.S. President Barack Obama, left, reacts as he meets with Pope Francis, center, during their exchange of gifts at the Vatican. When Pope Francis meets with President Donald Trump at the Vatican May 24, the world will be watching how the Argentine "slum pope" interacts with the brash, New York billionaire-turned-president. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)