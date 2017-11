In this image made from Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, video, Russian President Vladimir Putin, center right, stands with Syria's President Bashar Assad in Sochi, Russia. Russian state television reported that Putin met with Assad and held bilateral talks on Monday and met with Russian military chiefs. It was the second time Assad has traveled to Russia to meet with Putin in the course of the country's six-year civil war. (RU-24 via AP Video)