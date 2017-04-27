The historic Hamal Alil sulphur spa located in south Mosul was reopened after the area was liberated from the Islamic State group. Hamal Alil is a half-hour drive from the front line and many Iraqi soldiers visit the spa for relaxation when they are not fighting the Islamic State group. <br> <br> A customer sits on a bench next to a submachine gun in the Hamam Alil spa, south of Mosul, Iraq, April 27, 2017. Bram Janssen/AP Photo

Customers enjoy the Hamam Alil sulphur spa, situated in an historic building half an hour south of Mosul, April 27, 2017. Before the Islamic State took over the town of Hamam Alil in 2014, people from all over Iraq visited the historic spa. Bram Janssen/AP Photo

A customer jumps into the pool filled with water from a sulphur well in Hamal Alil, south of Mosul, Iraq, April 27, 2017. Bram Janssen/AP Photo

A customer shaves in front of a mirror in the Hamam Alil sulphur spa south of Mosul, Iraq, April 27, 2017. Bram Janssen/AP Photo

A man bathes his son in the Hamam Alil sulphur spa, south of Mosul, Iraq, while other customers enjoy a dip in the pool, April 27, 2017. Bram Janssen/AP Photo

A federal police officer takes a bath in the Hamal Alil sulphur spa south of Mosul, Iraq, April, 27, 2017. Bram Jansse/AP Photo

A customer pours water over himself in the Hamam Alil sulphur spa south of Mosul, Iraq, April 27, 2017. Bram Janssen/AP Photo

A customer of the Hamal Alil sulphur spa gets a scrub and massage south of Mosul, Iraq, April 27, 2017. Bram Janssen/AP Photo