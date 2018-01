Children dressed as angels attend a Mass celebrated by Pope Francis on Huanchaco Beach, near the city of Trujillo, Peru, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Francis travelled Saturday to an area of northern Peru that is frequently affected by El Nino storms and was hit last year by flooding that killed more than 150 people and destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes. Many residents are still living in tents. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)