Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos greets Pope Francis arriving to the presidential palace in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, as first lady Maria Clemencia Rodriguez stands by. Pope Francis opens the first full day in his Colombia visit on Thursday with messages to political leaders and citizens alike encouraging all to rally behind a peace process seeking an end for Latin America’s longest-running conflict and to address the inequalities that fueled it. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)