Crew members Paula Podest and Carlos Ciufffardi kiss before journalists after being married by Pope Francis during the flight between Santiago and the northern city of Iquique, Chile, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Pope Francis celebrated the first-ever airborne papal wedding, marrying these two flight attendants from Chile’s flagship airline during the flight. The couple had been married civilly in 2010, however, they said they couldn’t follow-up with a church ceremony because of the 2010 earthquake that hit Chile. (Vincenzo Pinto, POOL via AP)