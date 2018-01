Demonstrators protest against the Catholic church and the visit of Pope Francis as they hold a banner that reads in Spanish "Neither leftists nor fools. Bishop Barros accessory to Karadima. Osorno suffers." in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. Francis' visit to Chile is expected to be fraught with a high level of opposition. Firebombings of Catholic churches in recent days have added to the tensions, as have planned protests of sex abuse and cover-ups.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)