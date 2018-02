Demonstrators wave Turkish Workers' Party (PKK) flags bearing an image of PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan as they shout slogans during a sit-in near the Vatican in Rome, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Some 150 Kurdish protesters gathered near the Vatican on Monday as Turkish President Recip Tayyip Erdogan swept past in a long motorcade to the Vatican where he met with Pope Francis. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)