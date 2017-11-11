U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Trump and Putin may not be having a formal meeting while they’re in Vietnam for an economic summit. But the two appear to be chumming it up nonetheless. Snippets of video from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference Saturday have shown the leaders chatting and shaking hands at events including a world leaders’ group photo. (Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP)