FILE - In this May 17, 1993 file photo, Bosnian Serb commander Gen. Ratko Mladic is pictured near a United Nations flag at Sarajevo Airport. United Nations judges have rejected a defense motion to postpone the verdicts in the long-running genocide and war crimes trial of former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic. Defense lawyers had argued that the judgment, scheduled to be delivered by an international criminal tribunal on Nov. 22, 2017 should be delayed so Mladic could be examined by Serbian doctors. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)