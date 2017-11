FILE - This May 2000 file photo shows the Russian nuclear submarine Kursk at a navy base in Vidyayevo, Russia. The Kursk suffered two powerful explosions and sank during naval maneuvers in the Barents Sea on Aug, 12, 2000. Most of the 118 crew members were killed instantly, but 23 men were able to flee to a rear compartment where they waited for help. After Russian submersibles failed to open the escape hatch for a week, Norwegian divers opened the hatch within hours, but all 23 men had suffocated. The accident was blamed on leaking torpedo fuel. (AP Photo/File)