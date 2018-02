FILE - In this April 13, 1996 file photo South African President Nelson Mandela, left, shakes hands with the ANC Secretary General, Cyrill Ramaphosa, after Mandela announced Ramaphosa's resignation as a Member of Parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa. Ramaphosa now faces the challenge of leading one of Africa's most powerful economies out of a swamp of corruption scandals that bought down former leader Jacob Zuma. (AP Photo, File)