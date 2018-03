FILE - In this April 16, 2016 file photo, Pope Francis, center, flanked by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, left, and Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos II, head of the Church of Greece, meet migrants at the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos. Pope Francis’ humble sense of empathy him admirers around the globe but as he marks his 5th anniversary Tuesday, March 13, 2018, criticism is growing for the merciful causes he has embraced, and those he has neglected. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, file)