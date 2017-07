FILE - This April 1, 2016 file photo shows a view of the Vatican-run Bambin Gesu' pediatric hospital, in Rome. On Thursday, July 13, 2017 Vatican prosecutors indicted the former president and ex-treasurer of the Vatican-run children's hospital for allegedly diverting money from the hospital's foundation to pay for renovations on a top cardinal's apartment. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, files)