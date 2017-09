FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2015 file photo, provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, a load of ammunition is prepared to be loaded on Russian war planes at Hemeimeem Air Base, in Syria. Russia's military said Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, that Syrian troops have liberated about 85 percent of the war-torn country's territory from militants. Russia has been providing air cover for President Bashar Assad's troops since 2015, changing the tide of the war and giving Syrian and allied troops an advantage over opposition fighters and Islamic State group militants. (Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)