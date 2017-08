FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday June 26, 2007, Russia's Moshe Kantor, the newly elected president of the European Jewish Congress attends a media conference in Brussels. The European Jewish Congress expressed “grave concerns” Thursday Aug. 31, 2017, according to Kantor, over what it says is a rise in anti-Semitism in Poland and a “deteriorating relationship between the Polish government and the Jewish community.” (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, FILE)