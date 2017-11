FILE In this file photo taken on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, right, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, center, visit missile cruiser Moskva ( Moscow) in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Russia is negotiating an agreement with Egypt that would allow its warplanes to use Egyptian air bases, according to a government document released Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 a deal that would allow Moscow to further increase its military foothold in the Mediterranean.(Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, file)