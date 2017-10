FILE -In this file photo taken on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, The Proton-M rocket booster blasts off at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Six decades after Sputnik opened the space era, Russia has struggled to build up on its Soviet-era space achievements and space research now ranks very low among the Kremlin's priorities. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File)