FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 file photo, young cadets listen to their teacher at the first lesson in a cadet lyceum of the first day at school in Kiev, Ukraine. Ukraine's president has signed a controversial law on education, causing fury in Hungary which is threatening to block Ukraine's efforts to integrate with the European Union. The law that President Petro Poroshenko signed late Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 restructures Ukraine's education system and specifies that Ukrainian will be the main language used in schools, rolling back the option for lessons to be taught in other languages. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)