FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2018 file photo, Osornos Bishop Juan Barros smiles as he leaves the altar after Mass was celebrated by Pope Francis on Lobito Beach in Iquique, Chile. A Vatican investigator on Feb. 17, 2018 begins a fact-finding mission into allegations of sex abuse cover-up by Barros, who has repeatedly denied witnessing any abuse or covering it up. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)