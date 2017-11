FILE - In this July 12, 2017 file photo, a boy rinses a bucket as he and others collect water from a well that is allegedly contaminated with cholera bacteria, on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. The United Nations and more than 20 aid groups said Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, that the Saudi-led coalition's tightening of a blockade on war-torn Yemen could bring millions of people closer to "starvation and death." About two-thirds of Yemen's population relies on imported supplies, said the groups, which include CARE, Save the Children and Islamic Relief. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)