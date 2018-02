FILE - In this March 23, 2007 file photo, Pope Benedict XVI and Ireland President Mary McAleese pose for photographers prior to a private audience the pontiff granted her at the Vatican. A group that advocates for greater leadership roles for women in the Catholic Church said Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 that the Vatican is refusing to allow former Irish President Mary McAleese participate in an annual event marking International Women's Day. (AP Photo/Alberto Pizzoli, Pool, file)