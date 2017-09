FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2015 file photo, nuns hold a banner with an image of Pope Francis and a message that reads in Spanish: "I ask you in the name of God to defend Mother Earth" during a silent march calling for action to tackle climate change, in Bogota, Colombia. Francis is expected to speak about the environment during his five-day visit to Colombia, who has warned that today's "structurally perverse" economic system risks turning Earth into an "immense pile of filth." (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)