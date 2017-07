FILE -- In this photo taken on April 1, 2005, Vatican spokesman Joaquin Navarro Valls delivers a statement on Pope John Paul II's condition at the Vatican. Joaquin Navarro-Valls, a suave, silver-haired Spaniard who was a close confidant of Pope John Paul II, serving for more than two decades as chief Vatican spokesman, has died at the age of 80, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Plinio Lepri)