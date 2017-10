FILE -- In this Sept. 5, 2017 file photo, State Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, right, flanked by Secretary of State Alex Padilla, answers questions at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Jerry Brown signed de Leon's SB54, the statuary state bill, that extends protections statewide for immigrants living the United State illegally, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, file)