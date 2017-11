FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2017, file photo, trucks cross the friendship bridge connecting China and North Korea in the Chinese border town of Dandong, opposite side of the North Korean town of Sinuiju. For Chinese traders, new United Nations sanctions on North Korea are a disaster. Business in the Chinese border city of Dandong has all but dried up as Chinese traders are unable to collect payment from impoverished North Korean state companies for goods such as toothpaste, instant noodles and other household items. Large-scale trade involving North Korean iron ore and coal has been banned entirely, dealing a big blow to Dandong’s port, whose operator defaulted on a $150 million corporate bond. (AP Photo/Helene Franchineau, File)