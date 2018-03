FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2015 file photo, Pope Francis arrives in his car for a visit to Our Lady Queen of Angels School in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. When Cardinal Mario Jorge Bergoglio appeared five years ago, on March 13, 2013, at the main window of St. Peter’s Loggia in a white cassock and without solemnity greeted the chanting crowd in the square with a casual ‘buonasera’ (good evening) it was immediately apparent that Pope Francis’s style would be different, folksier than that of other popes. (Eric Thayer/Pool Photo via AP, files)