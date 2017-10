FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, an activist masked by a scarf with a Crimea Tatar symbol attends a rally against the Russian annexation of Crimea in Kiev, Ukraine. Russia's domestic security agency has charged six people in Crimea with involvement in an extremist organization it was announced on Wednesday, Oct. 11, a move that an activist describes as part of Moscow's crackdown on the Crimean Tatars. (AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov, File)