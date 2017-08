FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, Mandla Mandela, center, grandson of the late Nelson Mandela, jubilates in parliament in Cape Town, South Africa after President Jacob Zuma survived a no-confidence vote. Observers say alleged corruption has significantly weakened the once potent anti-apartheid party of Nelson Mandela to the point where it could lose its grip on power. (AP Photo/Mark Wessels Pool, File)