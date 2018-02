FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015 file photo, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, right, hugs Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica during the ceremony marking the start of the Holy Year, at the Vatican. Retired Pope Benedict XVI has commemorated the fifth anniversary of his historic decision to retire by assuring that while his physical strength is waning, he is "on a pilgrimage home." (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)