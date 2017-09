FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2005 file photo, girls learn to disassemble and reassemble Kalashnikov assault rifles during a lesson at the cadets' boarding school No. 9 for girls in Moscow, Russia. A new statue of Mikhail Kalashnikov cradling his signature AK-47 assault rifle was unveiled in Moscow on Tuesday Sept. 19 2017, and commemorates one of Russia’s most renowned and reviled inventions. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr, File)