FILE- In this Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, Moldovan President Igor Dodon arrives to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Moldova’s Constitutional Court said Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2017, that the country’s president can be temporarily suspended from his duties after he refused to swear in the defense minister. (Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP, File)