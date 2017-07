FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014 file photo, Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Mueller arrives for a morning session of a two-week synod on family issues at the Vatican. Pope Francis has declined to renew the mandate of the Vatican's conservative doctrine chief, tapping instead the No. 2 to lead the powerful congregation that handles sex abuse cases and guarantees Catholic orthodoxy around the world. In a short statement Saturday, July , 2017, the Vatican said Francis thanked Cardinal Gerhard Mueller for his service. Mueller's five-year term ends this weekend and he turns 75 in December, the normal retirement age for bishops.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)