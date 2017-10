FILE - In this Wednesday, March 11, 2017 file photo, Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar activists hold paper figures symbolizing victims of the Russian annexation of Crimea during a demonstration in Kiev, Ukraine. Russia's domestic security agency has charged six people in Crimea with involvement in an extremist organization it was announced on Wednesday, Oct. 11, a move that an activist describes as part of Moscow's crackdown on the Crimean Tatars. (AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov, File)