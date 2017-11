Fireworks explode over the Aurora Cruiser during a light show marking the centenary of the Bolshevik Revolution in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. On the night of Oct. 25-26, 1917, crew members on the Aurora used the front deck gun to fire a blank shot at the Winter Palace, seen in the background, then the residence of the Provisional Government, giving the signal to leftists to storm the palace and to begin the Bolshevik Revolution. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)