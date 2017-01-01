Framed by a Christmas tree, Pope Francis delivers his speech during the Angelus noon prayer from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Framed by a Christmas tree, Pope Francis delivers his speech during the Angelus noon prayer from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
The Associated Press
YOU JUST SAW:
Framed by a Christmas tree, Pope Francis delivers his speech during the Angelus noon prayer from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)