Framed by a Christmas tree, Pope Francis waves to faithful during the Angelus noon prayer he delivered from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Framed by a Christmas tree, Pope Francis waves to faithful during the Angelus noon prayer he delivered from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
The Associated Press
YOU JUST SAW:
Framed by a Christmas tree, Pope Francis waves to faithful during the Angelus noon prayer he delivered from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)