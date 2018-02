French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb leaves the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Wednesday, Feb.21, 2018. French President Emmanuel Macron's government is presenting its first big immigration bill, which human rights organizations criticize as repressive toward asylum-seekers. The government says the bill aims at accelerating expulsion of people who don't qualify for asylum and offering better conditions for those who are allowed to stay in the country. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)