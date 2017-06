In this Friday, June 2, 2017 file photo, Archbishop Jean Zerbo of Mali poses for a portrait in Bamako, Mali. After Pope Francis last month announced that Zerbo would become a cardinal, news reports surfaced that he and two other Mali bishops had Swiss bank accounts totaling 12 million euros ($13.5 million). Citing poor health Zerbo on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, canceled an interview with The Associated Press in Rome, but assured the Vatican he'll show up in St.Peter's Basilica for the ceremony next Wednesday, June 28. (AP Photo/Harouna Traore)