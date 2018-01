A girl waves a flag with the image of Pope Francis as she waits for his arrival in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. Francis is coming to a country in which the majority of people continue to declare themselves Roman Catholics, but where the church has lost the influence and moral authority it once enjoyed thanks to the scandals, secularization and an out-of-touch clerical caste. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)